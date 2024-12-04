Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $426,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FULT opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.78. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

