Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $426,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $258.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.79 and a 200 day moving average of $245.69. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $222.18 and a 1-year high of $279.38.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

