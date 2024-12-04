Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $494,000 Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,900,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,820,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,821,000 after purchasing an additional 428,110 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,633,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 34.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 388,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.85. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $33,154.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,016.76. The trade was a 14.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

