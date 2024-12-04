Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,240 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of Rambus worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 978,417 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,549,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 556,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 559.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 486,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 410,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

RMBS opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

