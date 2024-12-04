RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,616 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,991,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 152,395 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.93 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

