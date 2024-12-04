Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $518,940.16. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. This trade represents a 83.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,550 shares of company stock worth $6,621,873 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Baird R W raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

