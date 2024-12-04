Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.21 and a 1 year high of $126.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

