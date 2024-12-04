Short Interest in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Decreases By 5.3%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

