Short Interest in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Decreases By 5.4%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after buying an additional 647,335 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 780.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 316,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 278,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.