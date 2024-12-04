Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Decreases By 5.2%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.7 days.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

