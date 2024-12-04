Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Expands By 7.8%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $101,332.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,023. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,625. This trade represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $541.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.53. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $304.50 and a one year high of $552.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.