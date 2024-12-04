Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Drops By 5.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 745.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,865,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,787 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,438,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after purchasing an additional 667,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 805,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 502,651 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,948,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

