Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,805 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $58.14.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

