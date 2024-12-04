SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,641 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,746,000 after purchasing an additional 53,080 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after buying an additional 201,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,657,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after buying an additional 1,120,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,995,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $16,560,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

