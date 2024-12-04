STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,296 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

