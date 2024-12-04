Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 80.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,800.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.4 %

SHOO stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Read Our Latest Report on SHOO

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.