Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. Five9 has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 347.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 584,800 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $15,610,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 52.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Five9 by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after buying an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.