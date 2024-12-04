SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 292,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,971 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 112.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 93,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SXC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

