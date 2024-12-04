Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.