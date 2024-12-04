Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Synaptics Price Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.45. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $121.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,600. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

