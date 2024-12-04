Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $90.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. Daiwa America cut shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Melius Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DG opened at $79.02 on Monday. Dollar General has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $168.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

