The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at about $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,715,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,628,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after buying an additional 89,293 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrovial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FER opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FER shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Stories

