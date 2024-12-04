The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.11 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.