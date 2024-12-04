The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,241,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 193,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 66.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $794,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN opened at $140.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.10 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

