The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $9.63 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.53% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWD. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,963,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after buying an additional 1,951,940 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 215,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 337.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87,625 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $43.96.

