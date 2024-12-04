Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 152.6% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tidewater by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 25.4% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 608,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 385,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

