Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,555 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

