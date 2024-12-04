Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,584 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1,235.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 848.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,791.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $373.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.97 and a 200-day moving average of $187.26.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

