Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,275 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105,164 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after purchasing an additional 730,297 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after buying an additional 609,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,130,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,163,000 after buying an additional 171,036 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.