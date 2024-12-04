Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 705 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.