Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 829 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $225.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

