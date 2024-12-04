Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 773.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 56,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 77,708 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

