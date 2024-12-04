Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after buying an additional 1,961,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,684,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,509,000 after acquiring an additional 76,916 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,358,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,861,000 after buying an additional 341,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,950,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

