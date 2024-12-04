Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,204 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 850,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

