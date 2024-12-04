Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 225 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,642,000 after buying an additional 457,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 166.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 490,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $102.59.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

