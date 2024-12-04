Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,322 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after purchasing an additional 993,963 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after purchasing an additional 453,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,820,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,941,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.59 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

