Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 55 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $270.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.04 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

