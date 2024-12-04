Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 550 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,401,000 after acquiring an additional 588,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,570,000 after purchasing an additional 204,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,894,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,973,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 18.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,569,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

