Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 868 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2,369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $126,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GMAY stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

