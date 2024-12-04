Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

