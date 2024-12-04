Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 251.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $140.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $140.77.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.