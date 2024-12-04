Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,675,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,518,000 after acquiring an additional 400,087 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,784,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,104 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 143.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,051,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 619,747 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 60,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 549,378 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of STVN stock opened at €20.07 ($21.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a twelve month high of €34.73 ($36.56). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.59.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

