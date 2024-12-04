Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSBD

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.