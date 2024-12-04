Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 640.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 14.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.75 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $387.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.60. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.43%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.