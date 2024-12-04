Townsquare Capital LLC Has $581,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 285.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,879.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.