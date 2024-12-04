Townsquare Capital LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $636,840,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,374,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,325,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

