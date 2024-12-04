Townsquare Capital LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

First American Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

FAF stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.30.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 242.70%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

