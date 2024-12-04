Townsquare Capital LLC Has $721,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 361.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. Unum Group has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,591.16. This trade represents a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,709 shares of company stock worth $11,726,114. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

