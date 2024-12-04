Townsquare Capital LLC Has $723,000 Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FirstService by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 18.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.68 and a 200 day moving average of $171.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

