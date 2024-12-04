Townsquare Capital LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $611.99 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $476.17 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

